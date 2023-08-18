Aviation Heritage Park gets new Executive Director

Bob Bubnis has been named the Executive Director of Aviation Heritage Park.
Bob Bubnis has been named the Executive Director of Aviation Heritage Park.(Hunter Smith)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Aviation Heritage Park (AHP) Board of Directors announced Bob Bubnis as the executive director of the Aviation Heritage Park.

Bubnis’s role will be to lead the development of AHP and further elevate the attraction.

“With the completion of our Museum, we needed someone with vision, creativity, and the ability to lead us into the next exciting phase in AHP history,” said Joe Tucker, AHP Board President, in a press release. “We are thrilled that Bob Bubnis will become our first-ever Executive Director, as he shares our desire to create a new and engaging museum experience that honors our rich aviation history and provides yet another reason to visit Bowling Green, Kentucky.”

Before joining AHP, Bubnis had a 15-year career at the National Corvette Museum as a Curator of Collections and Exhibits Manager. Bubnis says at his core he is a storyteller.

“I love to use whatever means I have ... the written word,  live presentation, video production, interactive media, or artifacts in an exhibit… to connect with people in a way that engages, educates, and inspires them,” Bubnis said. “I look forward to working with our Board and those who support our mission as volunteers and donors to tell the stories of our Veterans and South Central Kentucky Aviators in a way that is influential and meaningful for our community and beyond.”

Prior to joining the National Corvette Museum in 2008, Bubnis served at the director level of a major publishing house in Nashville, overseeing book design and production.

Bubnis will officially begin his full-time responsibilities as Executive Director on Sept. 4.

