Barren County officials provide update on crashes

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Two crashes happened in Barren County this week, leaving multiple people with injuries.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the intersection of Highway 255 and New Bowling Green Road in the Bon Ayr community on Thursday around 8:43 p.m.

Lee Gordon, 31, of Glasgow was driving eastbound on a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle when another car pulled into his path. Laura Wright, 41, of Glasgow pulled into the intersection from Highway 255 and headed south and into the motorcycle’s pathway, according to a news release from the BCSO.

Gordon hit Wright’s vehicle in the intersection. Both were flown from the scene due to injuries from the crash.

Their conditions are unknown as of Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Another crash happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of North Jackson Highway and Hiseville Road.

Kathleen Burris of Glasgow was driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue when she pulled off Hiseville Road (Highway 70) and into the intersection of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). She was attempting to make a left turn.

Charles Braxton of Hodgenville was driving northbound along North Jackson Highway in a 2018 Kia Optima. Burris did not see Braxton as she was turning, which led to a crash.

Both people were flown from the scene of that crash, too. They are listed in stable condition.

