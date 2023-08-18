Drivers use app to pay for parking and end up with boots on their vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Aug. 7, Abigail Taylor parked at the Premier parking lot on Fifth Avenue North, used the company’s app to pay, and left.

When she returned, not only was there a fine on her vehicle, but a boot had been place on her front right tire, preventing her from leaving unless she paid on the spot.

“Lied to, taken advantage of, it was crappy, that’s the one word,” Taylor said.

A photo of Abigail Taylor parked car with a boot on the front tire in the Premier parking lot on Fifth Avenue North. She claims she was fined despite paying to park through the company's app. (Photo submitted)

Two months earlier, Leila Casteel and her brother both parked in a Premier lot on Fourth Avenue South, and Casteel’s husband and brother used the app to pay and went to dinner.

When they returned, both Casteel’s brother and husband had tickets on their vehicles, and her brother’s car was booted.

Casteel believes the only reason she wasn’t booted is because the tires of her Jeep were so big.

“It’s bullying tactics,” Casteel said.

On July 11, Robert Lewis drove to Nashville from Atlanta to park off Second Avenue North to visit a friend and said when they went to try and figure out how to pay with the app, they returned a few minutes later to find a boot on his vehicle.

The cost: $174.15

“It was within three minutes of parking the vehicle,” Lewis said. “It was very predatory. It was within minutes.”

Taylor, Casteel and Lewis all said the towing company, TriStar, was responsible for booting their vehicles.

A representative for Tristar had no comment when contacted by WSMV4 Investigates.

While it’s unclear if Lewis parked in a Premier lot, both Taylor and Casteel’s fines show they did park in Premier locations, which are owned by the company Metropolis.

While a spokesman for Metropolis denied our request for an interview, the company confirmed they do use TriStar to put boots on vehicles the first time their system shows that a driver didn’t pay.

In all three cases, the drivers say they either did go through the app to pay for were in the process of paying when they got the boot.

“I felt duped, I felt like I did everything right,” Taylor said.

The complaints about the boots is the latest criticsm of problems with parking in lots in Nashville, primarily about Premier locations.

A series of WSMV4 Investigations found people complaining that after trying to pay with the company’s app or simply driving through parking lots, they received high fines.

Cameras in the Premier lots are designed to record license plates to issue fines to people who don’t pay, but drivers question if the system is improperly fining people.

The Tennessee attorney general tells WSMV4 Investigates that his office is reviewing the complaints as well.

Drivers now tell WSMV4 Investigates that in addition to getting the fine after using the app, they have to pay it, and the $75 fee for the boot, in order to leave the lot.

In Taylor’s case, she said the company alerted her that she had an unpaid ticket from April, although she said she wasn’t even in Nashville that day.

In order to pay for both fines and the boot, Taylor said she had to pay $269.

To further complicate the problems, both Taylor and Casteel said when they went back to their bank accounts and found no charge had ever gone through, even though they entered their bank account information in the app.

While both appealed their tickets, Casteel said she was denied, and Taylor said she never got a response.

The drivers are also frustrated that they were unable to reach anyone from Metropolis by phone, and that the city’s transportation department contends it cannot take any action because these are private lots.

Lewis was so angry after getting the boot during his visit, he wrote an email to Mayor John Cooper, describing the practice as “predatory.”

A copy of the email Dr. Robert Lewis sent to Nashville Mayor John Cooper. (Photo submitted)

WSMV4 Investigates reached out to Cooper’s office asking if the mayor is concerned about the complaints.

Cooper’s senior advisor wrote back in part, “While your reporting pertains to privately operated parking lots, we are following this issue closely due to our interest in making sure that everyone has a high-quality experience visiting or doing business in Nashville.”

Taylor said she wants to the mayor to know that her experience was anything but.

“I had every intention of paying. It just felt unjust, like I was ripped off,” Taylor said.

WSMV Investigates recently used a Metropolis lot, and we screen grabbed the fact that the payment went through, so we recommend you do the same for proof that you paid.

