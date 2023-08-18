Elementary school crossing guard talks importance of job, what you need to know when in a school zone

To apply, visit the city of Bowling Green's website.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the back-to-school season starts, crossing guards are again out in the streets playing a pivotal role in ensuring children can cross the road and get to school safely.

“It’s pretty much one of the coolest jobs you can honestly have,” local school crossing guard, Sequoia Martin said.

On school days, you’ll find Martin, standing at the corner of Scott and Jenkins, spending about an hour of her morning helping kids cross the street to get to their school.

“Crossing guards hold a very important position here and in any community that they are actually located at,” Martin said, “Without us here, you might have a child that might dash out into the street, you could even possibly have a car that does not see a child because of low visibility.”

She added that drivers should be on the lookout for the vest that the crossing guards wear, as well as any stop signs that come from busses when in a school zone.

“In locations that there is no one there, pay attention to those big yellow signs that tell you that kids are walking there, safety is important,” Martin said.

Doing what she does every morning is more than just a job to her. She knows the children she helps cross on a personal level, calling them by names and giving them hugs as they cross.

“We see them every day rain, sleet, snow,” Martin said, “We know exactly what time they’re gonna come across the street. We know exactly when they’re gonna be dragging their little feet trying to get up to that school.”

When asked what her favorite part of the job was, she answered by saying it is honoring her mother by carrying on her legacy.

“My mom passed away in 2017 and she did this for 37 years,“ she said, “I have an actual career now, but I could not let go of this because this holds so dear and true to my heart. She crossed me and I have the same pleasure and the joy of doing what she did so many years ago, which is crossing my son.”

She added that keeping her mother’s legacy alive and doing the same thing for her son as her mother did for her is one of the biggest pleasures she can have.

If you are interested in applying, you can click or tap here.

