Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility

Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County,...
Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County, Tennessee, on Friday. (Source: courtesy JD Dotson/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Authorities have reported there was an explosion Friday morning at a gas plant in Hickman County.

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility located at 2775 Highway 48.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a mile-radius around the facility. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple Hickman County agencies are responding to the explosion, as well as the Nashville Fire Department at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management agency.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 9:30 a.m., the outage map showed only four people without power.
Warren RECC restores power after large outage
WBKO has received report that two individuals were flown out from the scene, with the Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Two flown to hospital after Barren County accident
Accident
2 flown from the scene of Barren County crash
Authorities spoke with the female of the residence. She said her 61-year-old landlord had...
Scottsville landlord arrested after altercation with resident
The Barren County Economic Authority
Battery plant operation eyed for Glasgow falls through

Latest News

Good Samaritans rescue man and woman inside car swallowed by sinkhole in Irondequoit on...
Sinkhole swallows car with 2 people
Born on Aug. 17, 1918, in Tripp, South Dakota, Ray Magstadt’s life has been carefully...
Man celebrating 105th birthday remembers when jobs paid $1 a day
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies and trying to kill 6 others in a neonatal ward
British nurse Lucy Letby, shown in 2018, was convicted for killing babies on Friday. (Source:...
Bodycam: 2018 arrest of neonatal nurse for babies' deaths