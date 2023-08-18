Former Commonwealth’s Attorney arrested by FBI

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Commonwealth’s Attorney was arrested by the FBI in Morehead Friday morning.

The FBI says Ronnie Goldy is expected to make his first appearance in court next week.

He faces six counts of honest services wire fraud, six counts of using an interstate communication to commit bribery, and two counts of federal program bribery.

Goldy was impeached and successfully convicted in a unanimous vote in March.

Justices say Goldy did favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos.

Goldy is being lodged in the Woodford County Detention Center.

