Glasgow Independent Schools delay first day of school

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The first day of school is pushed back for the Glasgow Independent School Scotties due to a delay with one of their construction projects.

Glasgow Independent Schools announced Friday the new start date for their K-12 students is Wednesday Aug. 30 due to a delay with equipment for their South Green construction project.

School officials say this will not affect their current end date.

“We are excited to get our Scotties back in the buildings and look forward to greeting them on the first day of school,” Glasgow Independent School said on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.