Glasgow nonprofit benefitting from latest downtown mural

By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Visitors to Glasgow’s downtown area are now greeted by a sprawling mural designed to look like a bookshelf.

The mural is at the corner of West Main Street and North Race Street and includes several books with titles mentioning local names.

“It’s been really neat to get to hear some of the stories of people on why they want somebody’s name or something that’s special to them up there. Connecting with people like that is a pretty special thing, “ said Wade Copas, director of Bridge Kentucky.

Bridge Kentucky is a Glasgow-based nonprofit, which seeks to bridge people in need with community resources. They received proceeds from mural sponsorships.

“We are a bridge for people to get from one point in their life to another,” Copas said. “If they’re having a hard time through something, we want to be a bridge to help people to a better spot in their life. Just a myriad of things we can do to help people get to a better spot in their life.”

Painting the mural as a bookshelf came about last year after James Brown of Commonwealth Broadcasting suggested the idea.

A post was made to social media inviting people to buy a spot on the wall, and locals started pouring in on the project.

“This is a unique project that we put together with some help of some very special donors,” Copas said.

The entire process took about eight months and was completed by local artist Casey Page. He also painted a mural at Glasgow City Hall.

Plans are underway in the coming weeks to enhance the mural by adding a feature to allow people to learn about the various names on it.

Find more information about Bridge Kentucky here.

