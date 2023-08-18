Heating up this Weekend

Hot high pressure will run the forecast for the next week.
By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight is looking nice and very pleasant. As a matter of fact, we could start off tomorrow morning in the upper 50s. Sunshine Saturday afternoon will drive temperatures into the middle 80s. A large ridge of high pressure will set up shop over the central part of the country and that’ll lead to higher-than-normal temperatures and a dry spell for at least the next week.

Very hot weather expected into next week.
Very hot weather expected into next week.(David Wolter)

Keep in mind that it is still August of course! Remember to take care of yourself in the hotter temperature. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to prevent any heat-related illnesses.

