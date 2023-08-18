HOT temps on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have been spoiled here in south-central Kentucky over the past week with below-normal temperatures, that is about to change in the coming days.

When we’ll see highs in the middle 90s...

A large ridge will set up shop over the WBKO viewing area, that’ll lead to higher-than-normal temperatures and a dry spell for at least the next week. August is coming back full-force over this next week! Don’t forget to take care of yourself as these hotter temperatures return: Apply plenty of sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take breaks inside or in the shade.

