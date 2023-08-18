Housing Authority of Bowling Green working on affordable housing for tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August 10, United Way of Southern Kentucky invested $750,000 into the Housing Authority of Bowling Green to build affordable housing for tornado victims.

“Affordable housing to me, is being able to live in nice housing, and still be able to maintain a good cost of living,” said Katie Miller, Deputy Director with the housing authority. “A lot of times we have individuals who are paying 50% of their income to rent, that’s not affordable housing to me.”

A sentiment echoed by UWSK, who says the aftermath of the December 2021 tornadoes only highlighted Bowling Green’s need for affordable housing.

“When the tornado hit, it took a lot of the low income housing that was available in the neighborhood. We saw right after the tornado hit, rents went up 30 to 50%,” Miller said. “It was almost crazy how much rents went up, and people are still making the same amount of money.”

The housing authority will be using the investment to create six affordable single family homes for tornado victims.

“Some of them, we are going to purchase homes that are already existing, rehab those, and resell those. So those will be spread out through Bowling Green or Warren County,” Miller said. “Then we’re hoping to construct three homes in the subdivision that we are building next door, adjacent to our main office.”

Miller says along with getting victims in homes, the authority will also be working to help keep them there.

“We have a homeownership counselor that will work with them, help with their credit, help them walk through the steps of homeownership,” Miller said. “They make enough money, they pay their rent on time, every month, they’re more than capable of doing it. They’re just scared to take that step. So we’re glad to be able to provide that.”

Miller says the homes will be around 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths, a one car garage and come in at around $200,000.

While a timeline isn’t fully set out at this point, she adds the housing authority would like to have the homes done by this time next year.

