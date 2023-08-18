Local pediatrician donates books to Little Learners Mobile Classroom

Local Pediatrician, Dr. Casey Miles donated books to the Little Learners Program. It's a mobile classroom that helps educate kids ages 3 - 5.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green pediatrician donated several children’s books to the Little Learners Mobile Classroom program.

The Little Learners Mobile Classroom is a classroom on wheels that helps educate children ages three to five through literacy, math, and social skills.

Dr. Casey Miles, a Pediatric Physician at Bowling Green Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, said children who begin reading at a young age tend to have more success throughout their educational careers.

”We know that early exposure to reading and education is very important for brain development,” said Dr. Miles. “We know that kids are more successful in school, and in life, if they have exposure to reading and education, especially in those first three years.”

Dr. Miles said that many of the patients she treats at her office are involved with the program.

”I have several patients in our office that participate in the Little Learner’s Mobile Classroom,” said Dr. Miles. “I am so excited to see that they get to engage in that because a lot of them do not qualify to go to preschool, or there is not a spot for them. This is their way to be involved in learning outside of their house.”

Paige Hargett, the Preschool Outreach Coordinator for Warren County Public Schools, believes that when people donate or provide books for the program, they not only provide additional resources for students but help jumpstart the educational careers of students.

”I found a passion in early childhood education, but being able to help families understand that they are their child’s first teacher, igniting that excitement through that aspect and letting children know how exciting it is to learn before they head into the educational setting,” said Hargett.

For more information on the Little Learners Mobile Classroom, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBKO has received report that two individuals were flown out from the scene, with the Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Two flown to hospital after Barren County accident
Authorities spoke with the female of the residence. She said her 61-year-old landlord had...
Scottsville landlord arrested after altercation with resident
As of 9:30 a.m., the outage map showed only four people without power.
Warren RECC restores power after large outage
Accident
2 flown from the scene of Barren County crash
The Barren County Economic Authority
Battery plant operation eyed for Glasgow falls through

Latest News

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are looking for additional volunteers in 67 of Kentucky’s 120...
Over half of Kentucky’s counties are in need of foster care volunteers
Magistrates in Barren County approved this week the purchase of new cameras, which will be used...
More voting equipment surveillance cameras coming to Barren County
This mural is now positioned at the corner of West Main Street and North Race Street in...
Glasgow nonprofit benefitting from latest downtown mural
Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are currently looking for additional volunteers in 67 of...
Over half of Kentucky’s counties are in need of foster care volunteers