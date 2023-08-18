Local pediatrician donates books to Little Learners Mobile Classroom

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green pediatrician donated several children’s books to the Little Learners Mobile Classroom program.

The Little Learners Mobile Classroom is a classroom on wheels that helps educate children ages three to five through literacy, math, and social skills.

Dr. Casey Miles, a Pediatric Physician at Bowling Green Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, said children who begin reading at a young age tend to have more success throughout their educational careers.

”We know that early exposure to reading and education is very important for brain development,” said Dr. Miles. “We know that kids are more successful in school, and in life, if they have exposure to reading and education, especially in those first three years.”

Dr. Miles said that many of the patients she treats at her office are involved with the program.

”I have several patients in our office that participate in the Little Learner’s Mobile Classroom,” said Dr. Miles. “I am so excited to see that they get to engage in that because a lot of them do not qualify to go to preschool, or there is not a spot for them. This is their way to be involved in learning outside of their house.”

Paige Hargett, the Preschool Outreach Coordinator for Warren County Public Schools, believes that when people donate or provide books for the program, they not only provide additional resources for students but help jumpstart the educational careers of students.

”I found a passion in early childhood education, but being able to help families understand that they are their child’s first teacher, igniting that excitement through that aspect and letting children know how exciting it is to learn before they head into the educational setting,” said Hargett.

