More voting equipment surveillance cameras coming to Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Magistrates in Barren County approved this week the purchase of new cameras, which will be used to keep an eye on voting machines and other election equipment.

The nearly $2,800 purchase was approved unanimously at the Barren County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, where magistrates heard from Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell.

She told them how a state law was amended last year and now requires voting equipment be under video surveillance for 30 days following any election. The county had purchased last year equipment for about $300 in wake of the updated legislation.

“Here in Barren County, we chose to purchase a system off Amazon,” Birdwell told WBKO News. “So after going through a number of things this year with open records requests, we decided to go ahead and look into acquiring a contract with a professional surveillance equipment.”

The new contract approved Tuesday is with Star Tel Systems, which requires a $360 annual fee to upkeep their services. The county is expected to receive two surveillance cameras and a cloud-based server, among other features, with the contract.

Birdwell said some county clerks in smaller areas have resorted to using trail cameras while others have invested in more expensive solutions.

“Sometimes there’s grant monies that we can use to purchase things,” she said. “But there was nothing available to us to purchase video surveillance equipment.”

The clerk’s office houses nearly $1 million worth of its election infrastructure at the county road department barn, which has ceilings that leak and put the equipment in danger of being ruined.

“It’s in a room that is locked and has limited access,” Birdwell said. “But still, road department employees do have access – limited access to that room.”

There are surveillance cameras inside the area where the equipment is housed. The road department also updated their security measures.

“The county barn actually put in a professional surveillance system this year that I’m very grateful they were able to do,” she said.

County clerks have asked the fiscal court for several years to invest in a more sustainable storage locations for election equipment, according to board of elections meeting minutes. Birdwell said she is hopeful magistrates will make a decision early next year to devise a permanent storage space for the equipment.

As for concerns with election security, Birdwell said clerks across Kentucky are committed to following procedures to ensure votes are counted.

“We do everything we can as county clerks to protect the integrity of this process,” she said. “I can attest for myself here in Barren County, and our county elections board, we want to do everything to ensure the voters that your vote is going to be counted and is to be counted exactly how you voted.”

Funds from the county’s elections budget will fund the new cameras, which are expected to be in place by the general election in November.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.