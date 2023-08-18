Over half of Kentucky’s counties are in need of foster care volunteers

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are looking for additional volunteers in 67 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.
By Mason Fletcher and Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are looking for additional volunteers in 67 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

Thousands of children are placed in out-of-home care each year in Kentucky, and the foster care system is currently looking for additional volunteers.

“Over the past several years, the number of children in out-of-home care in Kentucky went up significantly. Right before COVID hit, that number got up to 10,000. Having enough volunteers to carry that out is important,” said CFCRB Chair of State, Steven Farr.

The volunteers are needed to fill spots on the Citizen Foster Care Review Boards and would be working with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to make recommendations to state courts on each child’s behalf.

Volunteers typically review one case a month to help a child get the best fit for their forever home.

“Out of the 120 counties in Kentucky, we have 67 counties where we could use some more volunteers,” said Farr. “You’re on that local board. You have several people that meet. You want to have enough people that they can adequately do the work but also recognizing that these are volunteers and you’re going to have months where someone is away and things like that.”

To apply, or for more information, please visit their website.

