Federal grand jury indicts Tompkinsville man for trafficking meth

Arrest
Arrest(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Aug. 9, a federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment and charged a Tompkinsville man with methamphetamine trafficking.

According to the indictment, on June 6, Corey Shirley, 29, possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Monroe County.

Shirley also distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on December 21, 2021, in Monroe, County.

Yesterday, Shirley made an appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case is being investigated by the DEA Bowling Green Post of Duty Office and the Barren River Drug Task Force.

