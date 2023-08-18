Federal grand jury indicts Tompkinsville man for trafficking meth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Aug. 9, a federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment and charged a Tompkinsville man with methamphetamine trafficking.

According to the indictment, on June 6, Corey Shirley, 29, possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Monroe County.

Shirley also distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on December 21, 2021, in Monroe, County.

Yesterday, Shirley made an appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case is being investigated by the DEA Bowling Green Post of Duty Office and the Barren River Drug Task Force.

