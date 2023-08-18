Tompkinsville man gets 11 years for methamphetamine trafficking.

Jail bars (gfx)
Jail bars (gfx)(MGN)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday, a Tompkinsville man was sentenced to 11 years and 1 month in prison for methamphetamine trafficking.

According to court documents, on June 10, 2022, and July 7, 2022, in Monroe County, Chad Emberton¸ 45, distributed five grams or more of methamphetamine to another person.

Following release from his 11-year and 1-month prison sentence, Emberton was ordered to serve 4 years on supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the DEA Bowling Green Post of Duty Office and the Barren River Drug Task Force.

