Tompkinsville man gets 11 years for methamphetamine trafficking.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday, a Tompkinsville man was sentenced to 11 years and 1 month in prison for methamphetamine trafficking.

According to court documents, on June 10, 2022, and July 7, 2022, in Monroe County, Chad Emberton¸ 45, distributed five grams or more of methamphetamine to another person.

Following release from his 11-year and 1-month prison sentence, Emberton was ordered to serve 4 years on supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the DEA Bowling Green Post of Duty Office and the Barren River Drug Task Force.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.