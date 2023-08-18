Two flown to hospital after Barren County accident

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s office is currently working on an injury accident at the intersection of 68-80 and 255 in Bon Ayr.

WBKO has received report that two individuals were flown out from the scene, with the Sheriff’s office reporting the accident as passenger versus motorcycle.

The road is expected the closed for the next few hours.

We’ll continue to update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.