Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport after takeoff

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week.

The Boeing 737 had been bound for Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Tuesday but returned to William P. Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines. (RICARDO GARCIA, TMX, CNN, RICARDO GARCIA/TMX)

“We felt like a little air pocket going up. And then I heard the boom ... and then you started smelling kind of the fuel,” passenger Jordan Kleinecke told ABC News.

The Dallas-based airline said the plane experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review.

A different plane took the passengers on to Cancun, the airline said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
2 flown from the scene of Barren County crash
Detectives located the two men, Pacheco Alan Esquivel and Emanuel V. Garcia of Modesto, CA,...
California natives arrested in BG after drug bust
As of 9:30 a.m., the outage map showed only four people without power.
Warren RECC restores power after large outage
The Bowling Green Board of Education has approved a tax rate of 84.8 cents per $100 of assessed...
BGISD Board of Education approves first increase to tax rate since 2019
Police are looking for suspects in several vehicle break-ins and credit card thefts in Warren...
Crime Stoppers: Car break-ins and credit card thefts

Latest News

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Passenger records video of plane wing flames
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest
WBKO has received report that two individuals were flown out from the scene, with the Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Two flown to hospital after Barren County accident
California is bracing for the weather effects of Hurricane Hilary. (KCAL, KCBS, OBTAINED BY...
Preparations underway for effects of Hurricane Hilary in California