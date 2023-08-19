5 teenagers taken to hospital, 1 seriously injured after crash in Grayson County

CLARKSON, Ky. (WAVE) - Grayson County police are investigating a crash that injured five teenagers Friday night.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. near the 2600 block of Peonia Road in Clarkson.

Early investigation revealed a pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old was headed east on KY 88 when the truck left the road and struck a concrete culvert.

A 17-year-old and 15-year-old riding in the bed of the truck and were ejected during the crash. Police said two 19-year-olds were sitting inside the cab of the truck.

The driver was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital. Everyone else should survive their injuries.

Police said alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash and that seatbelts were not being used.

GCSO deputies were assisted at the scene by the Clarkson Fire Department. Criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.