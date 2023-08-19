Cave City Police Department conducting traffic checkpoints during drunk driving campaign

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The campaign will begin on Saturday, August 19 and run through Monday, September 4.

The checkpoints will be clearly marked and executed from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.

The following are the traffic safety checkpoint locations:

400 block Mammoth Cave Street

800 block Mammoth Cave Road

Old Lexington Rd and Cemetery Road

Grinstead Mill Rd and Blair Road

Old Horse Cave Rd and County Line

Happy Valley Rd and Estes Road

400 Block of North Dixie Highway

Louisville Rd and Happy Valley Road

