Cave City Police Department conducting traffic checkpoints during drunk driving campaign

Police respond.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The campaign will begin on Saturday, August 19 and run through Monday, September 4.

The checkpoints will be clearly marked and executed from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

During the checkpoints, officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.

The following are the traffic safety checkpoint locations:

  • 400 block Mammoth Cave Street
  • 800 block Mammoth Cave Road
  • Old Lexington Rd and Cemetery Road
  • Grinstead Mill Rd and Blair Road
  • Old Horse Cave Rd and County Line
  • Happy Valley Rd and Estes Road
  • 400 Block of North Dixie Highway
  • Louisville Rd and Happy Valley Road

