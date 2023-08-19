Football Friday Night 8-18-23: Week One
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Football season is back in full swing as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break down our season opening matchups.
Final
Christian County 28
Franklin-Simpson 40
Final
Daviess County 0
Warren East 24
Final
Butler County 29
Russellville 7
Final
Warren Central 14
Logan County 57
Final
Hopkinsville 14
Greenwood 49
Final
Marion County 0
Allen County-Scottsville 19
Final
LaRue County 0
Glasgow 35
Final
Grayson County 14
Edmonson County 7
