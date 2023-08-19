Football Friday Night 8-18-23: Week One

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Football season is back in full swing as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break down our season opening matchups.

Franklin-Simpson defeats Christian County 48-20.

Final

Christian County 28

Franklin-Simpson 40

Warren East takes a big opening win over Daviess County.

Final

Daviess County 0

Warren East 24

Butler County beats Russellville 29-7

Final

Butler County 29

Russellville 7

Logan County beats Warren Central 57-14

Final

Warren Central 14

Logan County 57

Greenwood beats Hopkinsville 49-14

Final

Hopkinsville 14

Greenwood 49

Allen County-Scottsville beats Marion County 19-0

Final

Marion County 0

Allen County-Scottsville 19

Glasgow dominates LaRue County 35-0.

Final

LaRue County 0

Glasgow 35

Edmonson County falls 14-7 to Grayson County.

Final

Grayson County 14

Edmonson County 7

