Over $1 million in grants announced to improve safety at Kentucky railroad crossings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear announced $1.25 million in grants to improve safety at railroad crossings across the Commonwealth Friday.

The grants will help pay for new signals, lights and other safety improvements at 11 railroad crossings in eight counties in Kentucky.

Four companies are receiving grants: Norfolk Southern Railway, Paducah and Louisville Railway, RJ Corman Railroad Group, and Transkentucky Transportation Railroad (TTI).

“These grants represent a worthwhile investment in public safety and rail transportation efficiency,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release.

Norfolk Southern Railway will receive $102,936 to install raised curbs and delineators to keep vehicles in line when queued at crossings and deter drivers from attempting to drive around the crossing arms. These projects will be in Jefferson County (15th Street, Floyd Street and Garland Avenue), Kenton County (Beechwood Road) and Scott County (Main Street).

Paducah and Louisville Railway is to receive $875,638 for projects to upgrade lights and signals at two crossings in Jefferson County (East Orell Road and Blevins Gap Road) and one each in Hopkins County (Princeton Road) and Hardin County (College Street).

RJ Corman Railroad Group will receive a total of $205,205 in grants to upgrade signals and lights at a crossing on Lewisburg Road (KY 3519) in Logan County.

Lastly, Transkentucky Transportation Railroad is to receive $66,220 to replace control shelter, gate, track wires and signal cables at a crossing on Moorefield Road (KY 36) in Nicholas County.

Together with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Planning and Division of Right of Way and Utilities, Gov. Beshear’s Office says the Kentucky Rail Crossing Improvement program will fund 80% of project costs.

“The push for continuous improvement in transportation safety doesn’t end with roads and bridges. It also extends to railways, especially to the crossings where cars, trucks, school buses and emergency vehicles pass every day,” Gov. Beshear said in the news release.

According to the news release, grant recipients are selected by the Transportation Cabinet, who examines factors including crash history, vehicle, train and truck traffic, physical condition, project cost and the federal railroad crossing score.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.