Paige Briggs named Preseason CUSA Player of the Year, WKU Volleyball picked to win the Conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After its 23rd consecutive 20-win season, 2023 WKU Volleyball squad and head coach Travis Hudson are slated to win the Conference USA title in the 2023 preseason coaches’ poll. A record four Hilltoppers were named to the league’s Preseason All-Conference team: Callie Bauer, Paige Briggs, Kaylee Cox, and Kenadee Coyle, while Briggs was tabbed Preseason Player of the Year.

Paige Briggs collects her fourth-straight preseason team recognition and first as the Preseason Player of the Year. Bauer, Cox, and Coyle earn mark their first appearance on the preseason roster, totaling four student-athletes from WKU -- the most of league history.

Bauer dawns the Red and White for her second season as starting setter. Earning the CUSA Freshman of the Year, she was also First Team All-Conference, Freshmen Team, and AVCA All-Region while putting up 1,236 assists. In the classroom, Bauer was also one of three Hilltoppers to be named to the league’s All-Academic team in 2022.

Briggs was a First Team All-Conference, All-Academic, AVCA All-Region, and All-American Honorable Mention in the 2022 season. The Michigan native was also a two-time CUSA Offensive Player of the Week while tallying 3.75 kills a set and 58 blocks on the year.

Transfer Kaylee Cox wrapped up her sophomore campaign at Missouri playing in all 28 matches and totaling 387 kills, 80 blocks, and 37 service aces on the year. She was the first Missouri player to 30+ kills in a match since 2009 with her 34-kill outing against Ole Miss in 2022.

Coyle joins the list of Preseason All-Conference selections after her sophomore campaign on The Hill. The Bloomington, Ind. native hit .302 on the right side in 2022, picking up 193 kills and averaging .72 blocks on the season.

This year marks the second time WKU was picked first in the league, after the Hilltoppers were tabbed at the top in the delayed 2020 and 2021 seasons as East Division Champions. UTEP was tabbed with a first place vote this season.

Syra Tanchin, FIU

Kamryn Bacus, Liberty

Delaney Dilfer, Liberty

McKenzie Johnson, LA Tech

Kayla Henley, Middle Tennessee

Adri Rhoda, Middle Tennessee

Mari Sharp, NM State

Ryleigh Whitekettle, NM State

Starr Williams, NM State

Hannah Baker, Sam Houston

Alianza Darley, UTEP

Torrance Lovesee, UTEP

Callie Bauer, WKU

Paige Briggs, WKU

Kaylee Cox, WKU

Kenadee Coyle, WKU

Preseason Player of the Year: Paige Briggs, WKU

C-USA 2023 Volleyball Preseason Poll:

1. WKU (8)

2. UTEP (1)

3. Liberty

4. NM State

5. Middle Tennessee

6. FIU

7. Sam Houston

8. Jax State

9. Louisiana Tech

