Bowling Green Freedom Walkers host “Stop the Violence” community event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers continue to spread a positive message across the community and continued to do so with today’s event.

“We just want to continue to bring our community together spreading peace, love, diversity and unity. Also, to have our youth involved with talking about gun violence, jail, bullying and drug overdoses.”

It is a lot to cover at one event, but the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers believe that raising awareness around these issues is the first step in progress.

“The past few years with gun violence, it has been increasing rapidly,” said Nelson. “There was a murder a few weeks ago with a young lady being murdered. Especially with the prescription pain pill epidemic and with fentanyl. We want to address all of these issues with our youth at this event.”

This event’s priority was on the youth community, providing a safe environment for them to enjoy themselves, while also striving to give them guidance towards success.

“With school starting, we got a lot of youth that might have questions or concerns about it that they might not want to talk to their parents or teachers about,” said Nelson. “I just have a few speakers that are coming out that have been down that path and have experience with it.”

Overall, the goal of building a safer, better-connected community is still prominent at this event, and any other event, hosted by the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers.

“It is a great event because we get people out for one,” said Nelson. “People that they might not know but it is people in their community, their neighbors that they can meet, talk to and laugh with. If they are struggling, they might need a meal as well, so they come out, have a good time, laugh and listen to music.”

The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers will continue to host events around the city, always promoting a safer community. For more information on those events, you can visit their Facebook page.

