Bowling Green Freedom Walkers host “Stop the Violence” community event

This event’s priority was on the youth community, providing a safe environment for them to...
This event’s priority was on the youth community, providing a safe environment for them to enjoy themselves, while also striving to give them guidance towards success.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers continue to spread a positive message across the community and continued to do so with today’s event.

“We just want to continue to bring our community together spreading peace, love, diversity and unity. Also, to have our youth involved with talking about gun violence, jail, bullying and drug overdoses.”

It is a lot to cover at one event, but the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers believe that raising awareness around these issues is the first step in progress.

“The past few years with gun violence, it has been increasing rapidly,” said Nelson. “There was a murder a few weeks ago with a young lady being murdered. Especially with the prescription pain pill epidemic and with fentanyl. We want to address all of these issues with our youth at this event.”

This event’s priority was on the youth community, providing a safe environment for them to enjoy themselves, while also striving to give them guidance towards success.

“With school starting, we got a lot of youth that might have questions or concerns about it that they might not want to talk to their parents or teachers about,” said Nelson. “I just have a few speakers that are coming out that have been down that path and have experience with it.”

Overall, the goal of building a safer, better-connected community is still prominent at this event, and any other event, hosted by the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers.

“It is a great event because we get people out for one,” said Nelson. “People that they might not know but it is people in their community, their neighbors that they can meet, talk to and laugh with. If they are struggling, they might need a meal as well, so they come out, have a good time, laugh and listen to music.”

The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers will continue to host events around the city, always promoting a safer community. For more information on those events, you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBKO has received report that two individuals were flown out from the scene, with the Sheriff’s...
UPDATE: Two flown to hospital after Barren County accident
Authorities spoke with the female of the residence. She said her 61-year-old landlord had...
Scottsville landlord arrested after altercation with resident
Barren Co. Sheriff's Office
Barren County officials provide update on crashes
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Arrest
Bowling Green man sentenced to federal prison on drug, weapon charges

Latest News

Police respond.
Cave City Police Department conducting traffic checkpoints during drunk driving campaign
5 teenagers taken to hospital, 1 seriously injured after crash in Grayson County
Over $1 million in grants announced to improve safety at Kentucky railroad crossings
Over $1 million in grants announced to improve safety at Kentucky railroad crossings
The mural is at the corner of West Main Street and North Race Street and includes several books...
Glasgow nonprofit benefitting from latest downtown mural