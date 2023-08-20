Hottest temps of the year to arrive next week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was our last day below 90° as temperatures will SOAR into the middle and upper 90s as we head into next week.

Use proper precautions to protect yourself from heat-related illness.

An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect starting Monday at 12 PM through Thursday at 10 PM and covers most of the WBKO viewing area. Those not covered in the watch should still expect to see dangerous temperatures as we head into next week. Highs on Monday are expected to be in the middle 90s before rising into the upper 90s by Thursday. Overnight lows will provide little relief as many areas will experience lows 75° or above Monday through Thursday nights. Protect yourself by drinking plenty of water, wearing light, loose-fitting clothing, and taking frequent breaks indoors if you plan to spend time outside.

