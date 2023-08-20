Inmate caught trying to smuggle meth into Ohio Co. Jail, says detectives

Daniel Carter and Johnathan Shultz
Daniel Carter and Johnathan Shultz(Ohio County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Ohio County men are facing charges after deputies say they tried to smuggle illegal drugs into the jail.

An investigation began as detectives learned that during a jail phone call, Daniel Carter asked for methamphetamine to brought to the Ohio County Detention Center.

Detectives say they found the meth after it was dropped off and were able to watch over the inmates until the time of pick-up.

Officials watched Johnathan Shultz conceal the drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the inmate’s recreation time, jail staff found Shultz to be in possession of around 2 grams of meth.

Daniel Carter and Johnathan Shultz, both of Centertown, Kentucky, will be presented to the Ohio County Grand Jury and charged with Promoting Contraband, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession controlled substance (Methamphetamine).

