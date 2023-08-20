Lady Topper Soccer take a 5-0 victory over Union University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer notched its first win of the 2023 season on Saturday night against Union (Tenn.) with a blazing 5-0 decision. Three of WKU’s goals came from first time scorers, including two freshmen.

“We came out in the first half and I thought we looked pretty sharp in the middle third, but I didn’t think we were doing an effective job in creating chances to score goals so we made some adjustments at halftime,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “It was really great to see them come out flying and really look to get the ball deeper into danger areas and score some goals in the second half.”

Katie Erwin got the scoring underway with a goal in the 11th minute. Kayla Meyer attempted a hard kicked shot that the Union goalkeeper knocked away, but Erwin was there to clean up for the goal. It was second goal of the season and the 12th of her career. Erwin also assisted on a goal later in the night, bring her season total to five points with two goals and an assist in 2023.

After a 1-0 lead at halftime, the Lady Topper offense came alive in the final 45. In the 48th minute, Emily Speidel scored her first career goal when she headed the ball into the back of the net off a corner kick from Erwin. Ten minutes later, WKU took a 3-0 lead when Amanda Simpson scored from an Anna Isger assist. Isger made her way around a defender and sent the ball ahead for Simpson who sprinted to it, beating a defender and the Union goalkeeper, and sent it to the left corner of the goal. It was the freshman’s first career goal.

In the 68th minute, Anna Isger gave the Lady Toppers a 4-0 lead and three minutes later Alaina Nugier made it 5-0. WKU took another corner kick and Union attempted to clear the ball out of the box but sent it to Nugier who booted it into the goal. It was Nugier’s first career goal and Isger’s second. Isger finished the night with three points behind a goal and an assist.

The five goals were the most scored by a WKU team since the Lady Toppers scored five against Union in 2021. WKU outshot Union 17-0 in the match, including 13 shots on goal.

Through two regular season matches and two exhibitions in 2023, the Lady Toppers have given just one goal.

The Lady Toppers will continue their homestand next week with matches on Thursday, Aug. 24 against Siena and on Sunday, Aug. 27 against Xavier. Thursday’s match is set for a 7 p.m. start time and Sunday’s will begin at 1 p.m.

