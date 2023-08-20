Logan County man arrested for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia

By Isaac Calvert
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Todd County Deputy Derek Baumann conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving in a reckless manner on Friday, August 18.

Jared Coffey, of Lewisburg, KY, was the driver of the vehicle. He was arrested for warrants from Todd County.

Coffey was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and a handgun was located inside the vehicle he was operating. Coffey was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic violations.

Coffey is a convicted felon and was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

