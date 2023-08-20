Saturday Night Lights: Forcht Bank and Rafferty’s Bowl

Ethan Reynolds named the Forcht Bank Bowl Player of the Game
Ethan Reynolds named the Forcht Bank Bowl Player of the Game(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren and Bowling Green hit the turf on Saturday to start the 2023 season. The Spartans took on North Hardin in the Forcht Bank Bowl at Campbellsville, and the Purples went head-to-head with Lexington Christian in the Rafferty’s Bowl at WKU.

South Warren takes a 48-38 win over North Hardin.

Final: Forcht Bank Bowl

North Hardin 38

South Warren 48 (Brandon Smith’s 100th win as the Spartans head coach)

FFN Week 1: Bowling Green vs LCA

Final: Rafferty’s Bowl

Lexington Christian 56

Bowling Green 52

Latest News

Forcht Bank Bowl 2023: North Hardin vs South Warren
