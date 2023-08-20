Saturday Night Lights: Forcht Bank and Rafferty’s Bowl
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren and Bowling Green hit the turf on Saturday to start the 2023 season. The Spartans took on North Hardin in the Forcht Bank Bowl at Campbellsville, and the Purples went head-to-head with Lexington Christian in the Rafferty’s Bowl at WKU.
Final: Forcht Bank Bowl
North Hardin 38
South Warren 48 (Brandon Smith’s 100th win as the Spartans head coach)
Final: Rafferty’s Bowl
Lexington Christian 56
Bowling Green 52
