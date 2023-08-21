BGPR annual Trunk or Treat to support BG Special Olympics program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is bringing back the annual Trunk or Treat fundraiser this year to support the Bowling Green Special Olympics program.

The event will be Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Preston Miller Park on the opening night of the BGPR Pumpkin Trail, and parking spots to set up and pass out candy are $30.

The BGPR invites local businesses, organizations, schools, groups and community members to purchase a spot.

All information for those interested in participating can be found by following this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGSOTrunkorTreat

For more information, call 270-393-3265.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.