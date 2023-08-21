Dangerous heat indices arrive tomorrow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was our last comfortable day as the next few days will feature the hottest temperatures of the year. Air temperatures are expected to hover in the middle to upper 90s with heat indices as high as 105° to 110°.

Stay hydrated and avoid extended time outdoors

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for central portions of the WBKO viewing area and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the far western portions of the area. This will be in place from 12 PM Monday until 10 PM Thursday. Sunshine sticks around as we head through the rest of the week with no chances for rain in sight! The UV index is still high for our region, so keep with the sunscreen even as we approach the late days of summer.

Thankfully, some relief looks likely as we head into the weekend thanks to cold fronts that will pass through the region late in the week. Temperatures will likely return into the 80s by Sunday.

