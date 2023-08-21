Excessive Heat Ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This looks to be the hottest stretch of the year so far as the heat and humidity remains locked in over south-central Kentucky for the next few days. Highs in the 90s along with humid conditions will allow feel-like temperatures to reach the triple digits.

Heat index will top 100 degrees during the afternoon. (David Wolter)

Make sure to be safe in this heat by limiting time outside and taking frequent water breaks. Also check on the elderly and make sure to never leave a person or a pet in a vehicle for any length of time.

The heat index is likely to be in the triple digits through the rest of the workweek. (David Wolter)

This hot high pressure starts to shift west as we get into the weekend and that will allow some cooler air to come in from the north. Highs are back in the 80s by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.