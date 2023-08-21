Exit ramp blocked in Ohio County following wreck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an accident on the westbound exit ramp of the Western Kentucky Parkway onto northbound I-165.

Police said the exit ramp is completely blocked and all through traffic will have to continue west to Huck’s Travel Center to turn around to get back onto the Parkway eastbound before exiting north onto I-165.

Police said the exit ramp will be shut down for several hours today.

