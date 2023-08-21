Exit ramp blocked in Ohio County following wreck

The exit ramp will be closed for several hours, according to police.
The exit ramp will be closed for several hours, according to police.(Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an accident on the westbound exit ramp of the Western Kentucky Parkway onto northbound I-165.

Police said the exit ramp is completely blocked and all through traffic will have to continue west to Huck’s Travel Center to turn around to get back onto the Parkway eastbound before exiting north onto I-165.

Police said the exit ramp will be shut down for several hours today.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd County Deputy Derek Baumann conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving in a reckless...
Logan County man arrested for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia
5 teenagers taken to hospital, 1 seriously injured after crash in Grayson County
Ethan Reynolds named the Forcht Bank Bowl Player of the Game
Saturday Night Lights: Forcht Bank and Rafferty’s Bowl
When we’ll see highs in the upper 90s!
Hottest temps of the year to arrive next week!
Police respond.
Cave City Police Department conducting traffic checkpoints during drunk driving campaign

Latest News

Bowling Green tree removal service subject of state’s lawsuit
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Mammoth Cave to host annual Bat Night on Aug. 26
BGPR Trunk or Treat supporting BG Special Olympics program
BGPR annual Trunk or Treat to support BG Special Olympics program
Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Former Glasgow detective seeking court’s judgement after recent firing