Feels like temperatures make it to the triple digits today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! Our viewing area is officially under an excessive heat warning today through Thursday.

Excessive heat warning in effect. (WBKO)

Highs in the 90s and high dew points will allow for feels like temperatures to reach the triple digits most of the week ahead. Our viewing area is also dominated by a high pressure system, so not only are we HOT but we’re very dry. In fact, we’re dry all the way through this weekend! We’ll see some relief from the heat by then. Highs into Sunday will tumble back to the 80s.

Triple digit heat! (wbko)

