Former Glasgow detective seeking court’s judgement after recent firing

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A former Glasgow detective is suing the city of Glasgow and the Glasgow Police Department after he was fired Aug. 10.

Guy J. Turcotte and his attorney Matthew J. Baker filed the civil action in Barren Circuit Court on Aug. 18, refuting claims made in a due process hearing a month earlier. The complaint alleges Turcotte was fired on baseless claims.

“The written findings and decisions dated August 10, 2023 are arbitrary, capricious, and not supported by evidence or by law,” according to the complaint.

Turcotte is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a pet store in Glasgow earlier this year.

Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse held a due process hearing in July after a family court in Barren County issued an interpersonal protective order against Turcotte. A district court case also remains active.

Royse published those findings on Aug. 10, saying “there is no scenario where Officer Turcotte’s comments and behavior would even be remotely acceptable.”

The complaint in the latest lawsuit is asking the court to overturn Royse’s decisions made after the due process hearing, award Turcotte costs associated with suing the city and the police department and provide Turcotte “all other relief to which he may be deemed entitled.”

The city of Glasgow had not responded to the complaint as of Monday morning. A court date was not immediately set in the matter.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.