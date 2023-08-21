Mammoth Cave Aquarium Expo works to educate public on fishkeeping

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Things certainly got fishy in Cave City this weekend as the third annual Mammoth Cave Aquarium Expo returned to the Cave City Convention Center.

“The (Mammoth Cave) Aquarium Expo is a networking opportunity for people that are in the fishkeeping hobby, as well as some other, smaller animal enthusiasts,” said JP Merlo, the founder of Kentucky Fish and Tank Rescue. “They come from all over the country, and we just give them an opportunity to sell some livestock and some stuff in the hobby.”

Merlo said the expo is just as much about the fishkeeping community as it is about education.

“We pretty much have elite vendors. They really do care about the animals. They spend more time educating the people than they do selling their product,” said Merlo. “Old, young, men, women, they all walk in the door and it is very visually pleasing. If you do not walk out of here with some type of gift or something, you are going to learn something.”

Vendors said if they had one piece of advice for those new to fishkeeping, it is to be sure you know the size of your fish before buying.

“I have been at pet stores buying fish myself. The person right in front of me in line is buying a fish, and the person that is selling them is saying only get this big,” said Jon Riviotta, a volunteer with Ohio Fish Rescue. “In my head, I know it is going to get massive. They really do not do their research at pet stores, and they often lie to people just to sell fish.”

If the fish does get too big, Riviotta said to be sure and use the proper channels to take care of it.

“A lot of those stores that you buy from will give you store credit for something smaller. You could call places like Ohio Fish Rescue, and we will come to get the fish,” Riviotta said. “What you never want to do is take it to a lake and throw it in there.”

Other advice vendors offered were to cycle your tank before putting a fish in, follow local laws when it comes to catching wild fish and be sure to do plenty of research beforehand.

