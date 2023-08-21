Sports Connection 8-20-23: Edmonson County Football and Warren East Archery

Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb break down Week 1 action of high school football.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb break down Week 1 of high school football and catch up with the Wildcats of Edmonson County. Later, we sit down with Warren East Archery to talk about the importance of keeping this sport in the school systems. Guests include Edmonson County football head coach Zach Vincent and senior quarterback Noah Meredith, and WE Archery’s Jordan Waters and Holly Glenn.

Wildcats head coach Zach Vincent and quarterback Noah Meredith

Jordan Waters and Holly Glenn join us to discuss the importance of keeping this sport in schools.

