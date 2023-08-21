WKU welcomes students back for first day of classes

Western Kentucky University students returned to campus today for their first day of classes.
Students were welcomed by Topper Directions tents scattered across campus, offering directions to class, shuttle schedules, and free water amid the day’s heat.

Students, faculty, and alumni agree that with students back on campus after summer, a new energy has returned to the hill.

“It’s kind of a saying on the Hill that The Spirit Makes the Master. One of the biggest things about Western Kentucky that I loved as a student and as a professor is that WKU spirit,” said Kelsey Truxal, an associate pedagogical professor and WKU alumnus. “I feel like, that first day of class, whether you’re a student, whether you’re coming back as faculty, that spirit and that energy on the first day of classes just cannot be beat.”

Truxal said that as a faculty member and alumnus, she’s proud to welcome both new and returning students to campus.

