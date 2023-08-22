Annual New American Job and Education Fair will be on Aug. 24

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southcentral Kentucky Workforce Development Board, Career Team, and the Kentucky Career Center will be hosting the second annual New American Job and Education Fair on Aug. 24.

There will be local employers, educational institutions, and other organizations on hand to welcome and speak with fair attendees about local opportunities for work and education.

“If any new American or people, in general, are looking for a new job, looking for more opportunities, or for example, they want to continue their education here, improve their English, this is the place,” said Ana Sancristoful, New American Workforce Navigator.

The job fair will be open to everyone in the community, however, it is also specifically geared toward new Americans with varying levels of English Mastery.

Opportunities for networking will also be available.

The event will be held at the Living Hope Recreation Center located at 1805 Westen Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

