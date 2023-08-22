Dangerous Heat Through Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat wave will continue through the rest of the week. Temperatures at night are not cooling down a whole lot either as the humidity stays elevated. Highs in the 90s along with humid conditions means feel-like temperatures of 105 to 108. The air temperature could even reach 100 by Friday.

The feel-like temperatures will hang around 105 to 108 over the next couple of days. (David Wolter)

It still looks hot on Satuday, but compared to the previous days it will be cooler. Sunday into early next week is when highs only top out in the middle 80s.

Make sure to be safe in this heat by limiting time outside and taking frequent water breaks. Also check on the elderly and make sure to never leave a person or a pet in a vehicle for any length of time.

Make sure your furry friends are staying cool on these very hot days. (David Wolter)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.