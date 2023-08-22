Dangerous Heat Through Friday

The heat index will eclipse 100 degrees for the next couple of days.
By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat wave will continue through the rest of the week. Temperatures at night are not cooling down a whole lot either as the humidity stays elevated. Highs in the 90s along with humid conditions means feel-like temperatures of 105 to 108. The air temperature could even reach 100 by Friday.

The feel-like temperatures will hang around 105 to 108 over the next couple of days.
The feel-like temperatures will hang around 105 to 108 over the next couple of days.(David Wolter)

It still looks hot on Satuday, but compared to the previous days it will be cooler. Sunday into early next week is when highs only top out in the middle 80s.

Make sure to be safe in this heat by limiting time outside and taking frequent water breaks. Also check on the elderly and make sure to never leave a person or a pet in a vehicle for any length of time.

Make sure your furry friends are staying cool on these very hot days.
Make sure your furry friends are staying cool on these very hot days.(David Wolter)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green tree removal service subject of state’s lawsuit
Warren County Sheriff says it was a vehicle versus moped.
UPDATE: Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle v. moped injury accident
KSP told WBKO News the inmate’s name is Jason Cotton and he’s wearing a white shirt and black...
UPDATE: Escaped Hart County inmate found
Lance Miller was arrested after police said a woman's body was found inside his vehicle after a...
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee, police say
Both passengers on the motorcycle sustained injuries and were airlifted to Skyline Hospital in...
Scottsville Man arrested for DUI after crash sends two people to hospital

Latest News

The heat index will eclipse 100 degrees for the next couple of days.
In the middle of a heat wave
This looks to be the hottest stretch of the year so far as the heat and humidity remains locked...
Our excessive heat warning continues
This looks to be the hottest stretch of the year so far as the heat and humidity remains locked...
More heat in the forecast today!
Excessive Heat Warning in Effect through Thursday. Relief is likely later in the weekend.
Extended Hot Stretch