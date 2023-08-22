Dog being sold unvaccinated, living in horrible conditions, says KSP

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County woman is facing two dozen animal cruelty charges.

Kentucky State Police say their investigation with the Hopkins County Humane Society lasted a month.

They say several Alaskan Malamutes were being sold unvaccinated and were living in deplorable conditions.

Troopers say 58-year-old Nina Holm, of Dawson Springs, was found with 24 dogs.

They say several of them were being kept outside in a metal building under conditions of extreme heat, little to no ventilation, no water, and a feces-covered floor.

Inside her home, Troopers say they found five puppies, covered in feces, locked inside of a small cage in the kitchen.

They say Holm voluntarily surrendered all of the dogs and puppies to the Hopkins County Humane Society.

She’s charged with 24 counts of Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree.

