Glasgow funeral home sponsors free haircuts for students

By Thomas Paden
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Going back to school means fresh haircuts and one Glasgow business helped local students start the year off right with free haircuts.

Today, A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home sponsored free haircuts at Te Te’s Nail & Hair Salon.

Assistant manager Shelby Evans said it was good timing to give back to the community.

“We just wanted to do something to give back to our community, and so we thought free haircuts right at the beginning of school would be a good way to do that. It has been a really good turnout,” Evans said. “We have had about 38 people so far. Everyone has been having fun and it is really nice.”

The spirit of giving back was also met by those who received a haircut. According to Apprentice Funeral Director Randy Chapman, one young girl had cut and donated her hair to Locks of Love.

The funeral home says they were glad to be able to do this for the Glasgow community.

