New ‘Love BGKY’ signs coming to tourist hot spots in city

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At the August 15 meeting, Bowling Green city commissioners approved the distribution of $97,860 of Transient Room Taxes to the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center Public Arts Committee, at the recommendation of the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“That money will enable us to have ‘Love BGKY’ signs in six locations around the area for people to take selfies, photos, and celebrate what’s great about Bowling Green,” said Jeff Reed, President and CEO for Arts of Kentucky which manages SKyPAC.

Clocking in at just over six feet tall and almost 20 feet long, the signs will serve as the next phase of retired Judge Executive Mike Buchanan’s public arts project, courtesy of Bowling Green’s own Signature Signs.

“He had become interested in public art by visiting other cities across the United States,” Reed said. “The first phase was the commissioning of a bronze sculpture that is being created for the front of SKyPAC.”

The funding will cover half the sign’s cost, with businesses where signs will be placed covering the remainder. Signs will be located at Western Kentucky University, the Corvette Museum, Stadium Park Plaza, the Historic Railpark, Buchanan Park, and SKyPAC.

“Many cities have these types of things. Philadelphia has the love sign, Chicago has the bean, this was a natural evolution in this project,” Reed said. “We thought that Bowling Green deserved something like this so that when tourists come, they can use these to mark their visit here.”

As far as the why, Reed says it’s just as much about tourist appreciation as it is Bowling Green Pride.

“I hope they’ll take a photo, I hope they’ll share them on social media. I hope when they have visitors come to town, they’ll take them to all of our attractions,” Reed said. “I hope as they pass by, they’re reminded about how blessed we are to live in a city like Bowling Green.”

While by and large the signs will appear the same, Reed says some locations may be adding their own twists to make them special.

Signs will be installed on a rolling schedule, follow VisitBGKY on Facebook to stay up to date on construction.

