Our excessive heat warning continues

This looks to be the hottest stretch of the year so far as the heat and humidity remains locked in over south-central Kentucky for the next few days.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This looks to be the hottest stretch of the year so far as the heat and humidity remains locked in over south-central Kentucky for the next few days.

Highs in the 90s along with humid conditions will allow feel-like temperatures to reach the triple digits.

Make sure to be safe in this heat by limiting time outside and taking frequent water breaks.

Also check on the elderly and make sure to never leave a person or a pet in a vehicle for any length of time.

This hot high pressure starts to shift west as we get into the weekend and that will allow some cooler air to come in from the north. Highs are back in the 80s by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green tree removal service subject of state’s lawsuit
Warren County Sheriff says it was a vehicle versus moped.
UPDATE: Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle v. moped injury accident
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments
Lance Miller was arrested after police said a woman's body was found inside his vehicle after a...
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee, police say
Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Former Glasgow detective seeking court’s judgement after recent firing

Latest News

This looks to be the hottest stretch of the year so far as the heat and humidity remains locked...
More heat in the forecast today!
Excessive Heat Warning in Effect through Thursday. Relief is likely later in the weekend.
Extended Hot Stretch
The heat index is likely to be in the triple digits through the rest of the workweek.
Excessive Heat Ahead
Highs in the 90s and high dew points will allow for feels like temperatures to reach the triple...
Highs in the 90s and high dew points will allow for feels like temperatures to reach the triple digits most of the week ahead