Police looking for escaped Hart County inmate
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are currently looking for an escaped inmate out of Hart County.
KSP told WBKO News the inmate’s name is Jason Cotton and he’s wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
Officials say he walked away from a work detail in the county, heading towards the Hardyville area.
If you see him, call 911.
This is a developing story. We will update as more details become available.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.