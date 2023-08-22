Police looking for escaped Hart County inmate

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are currently looking for an escaped inmate out of Hart County.

KSP told WBKO News the inmate’s name is Jason Cotton and he’s wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Officials say he walked away from a work detail in the county, heading towards the Hardyville area.

If you see him, call 911.

This is a developing story. We will update as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd County Deputy Derek Baumann conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving in a reckless...
Logan County man arrested for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia
5 teenagers taken to hospital, 1 seriously injured after crash in Grayson County
Ethan Reynolds named the Forcht Bank Bowl Player of the Game
Saturday Night Lights: Forcht Bank and Rafferty’s Bowl
Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Former Glasgow detective seeking court’s judgement after recent firing
When we’ll see highs in the upper 90s!
Hottest temps of the year to arrive next week!

Latest News

Student getting their hair cut at Te Te's Nail & Hair Salon
Glasgow funeral home sponsors free haircuts for students
Also in attendance was Apprentice Funeral Director Randy Chapman who mentioned one girl who was...
Glasgow funeral home sponsors free haircuts for students at local salon
Mammoth Cave National Park’s Annual Bat Night will be Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the...
Mammoth Cave to host annual Bat Night on Aug. 26
Guy J. Turcotte and his attorney Matthew J. Baker filed the civil action in Barren Circuit...
Former Glasgow detective seeking court’s judgement after recent firing