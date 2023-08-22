Police looking for escaped Hart County inmate

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are currently looking for an escaped inmate out of Hart County.

KSP told WBKO News the inmate’s name is Jason Cotton and he’s wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Officials say he walked away from a work detail in the county, heading towards the Hardyville area.

If you see him, call 911.

This is a developing story. We will update as more details become available.

