Scottsville Man arrested for DUI after crash sends two people to hospital

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is facing charges after a crash sent two people to the hospital.

According to Scottsville Police, officers responded to the accident Saturday afternoon at the intersection of US 31-E and State Route 100.

Police say Jon Osborne, 63, of Scottsville, was travelling South on US 31-E while attempting to make a left turn onto State Route 100.

A motorcycle driven by Jeffery Maugeri, of Bethpage, TN, and a passenger, Betty Johnson, of Prescott Valley, AZ were travelling North on US 31-E.

Osborne turned left into the path of the motorcycle causing the collision.

Both passengers on the motorcycle sustained injuries and were airlifted to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.

Osborne was not injured, however police say alcohol was believed to be a factor in the accident.

He was arrested and taken to the Allen County Detention Center.

Osborne is charged with Aggravated Opperating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.

