Warren County Public Library and Parks & Recreation unveil new mural

The mural was painted by Glasgow Artist Casey Page to represent the partnership between the two...
The mural was painted by Glasgow Artist Casey Page to represent the partnership between the two organizations.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, Warren County Public Library and Warren County Parks & Recreation unveiled a new mural at the Indoor Tennis and Sports Facility located at Mike Buchannon Park.

The mural was painted over two months by Glasgow artist Casey Page who recently unveiled a mural he created for the City of Glasgow.

It depicts familiar landmarks from Bowling Green as a backdrop against Serena Williams playing tennis and the net says ‘read more books’.

The tennis facility is ideal to celebrate the partnership between the library and the parks system as there is a satellite library located inside meant to reach people in the county that may not be able to make it to one of the library’s main branches.

“We want all of our kids to grow up and all of our families and every individual to find literacy and find hope in it and have free access to books the same way parks and rec want everyone to have access and equity for entertainment and sports and athleticism,” said Courtney Stevens, WCPL Director.

They are hoping that they can reach more residents and encourage them to take part in both literacy and fitness activities.

“The cool thing about this project is that recreation takes many forms and recreation takes the form of reading and so I think it’s a great partnership between the two to show we are intertwined as partners the BGWC Public Library, Warren County Government, Warren County Parks Department in providing diverse services and diverse offerings to our community,” said Chris Kummer, County Parks Director.

Anyone interested in checking out the mural or using the facility can do so seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green tree removal service subject of state’s lawsuit
Warren County Sheriff says it was a vehicle versus moped.
UPDATE: Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle v. moped injury accident
KSP told WBKO News the inmate’s name is Jason Cotton and he’s wearing a white shirt and black...
UPDATE: Escaped Hart County inmate found
Lance Miller was arrested after police said a woman's body was found inside his vehicle after a...
Body of woman kidnapped in Cincinnati found after chase through Tennessee, police say
Both passengers on the motorcycle sustained injuries and were airlifted to Skyline Hospital in...
Scottsville Man arrested for DUI after crash sends two people to hospital

Latest News

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Warren County Sheriff’s Office responding to fatal accident in Smiths Grove
Nikki Turner has used her recovery from addiction to help others facing the same struggles she...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Nikki Turner
Churchill Downs | Photo by Barton Bill
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission authorizes temporary sports wagering licenses to 7 racetracks
The National Resource Conservation Service has been working with Kentucky farms to help promote...
Winchester farm promoting climate-conscious practices across the Commonealth