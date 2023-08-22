Warren County Public Library and Parks & Recreation unveil new mural

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, Warren County Public Library and Warren County Parks & Recreation unveiled a new mural at the Indoor Tennis and Sports Facility located at Mike Buchannon Park.

The mural was painted over two months by Glasgow artist Casey Page who recently unveiled a mural he created for the City of Glasgow.

It depicts familiar landmarks from Bowling Green as a backdrop against Serena Williams playing tennis and the net says ‘read more books’.

The tennis facility is ideal to celebrate the partnership between the library and the parks system as there is a satellite library located inside meant to reach people in the county that may not be able to make it to one of the library’s main branches.

“We want all of our kids to grow up and all of our families and every individual to find literacy and find hope in it and have free access to books the same way parks and rec want everyone to have access and equity for entertainment and sports and athleticism,” said Courtney Stevens, WCPL Director.

They are hoping that they can reach more residents and encourage them to take part in both literacy and fitness activities.

“The cool thing about this project is that recreation takes many forms and recreation takes the form of reading and so I think it’s a great partnership between the two to show we are intertwined as partners the BGWC Public Library, Warren County Government, Warren County Parks Department in providing diverse services and diverse offerings to our community,” said Chris Kummer, County Parks Director.

Anyone interested in checking out the mural or using the facility can do so seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

