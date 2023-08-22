Warren County Sheriff’s Office responding to fatal accident in Smiths Grove

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident on the 7200 block of Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road.

They said the roadway will be blocked for the next few hours for accident reconstruction.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update the story as more details are available.

