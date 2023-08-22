Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to injury accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on Louisville Road Monday night.

They say the northbound lanes in the 5300 block of Louisville Road are closed as of 9:40 p.m.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower told WBKO News it was vehicle versus moped that happened around 8:32 p.m.

He said the driver of the moped was transported to a hospital in Nashville. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more about the accident.

