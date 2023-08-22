Warren RECC shares tips on keeping energy costs down during excessive heat days

Kim Phelps with Warren RECC shares some tips that can help you stay cool while keeping your energy cost down.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The high temperatures we are seeing this week means that your home air conditioner is working extra hard to keep you and your home cool.

Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations for WRECC, Kim Phelps, said one of the things a person can do is to start by lowering the thermostat one or two degrees.

She said doing so can help customers save up to 3% on their bills.

“I don’t want to give you a particular temperature,” Phelps said. “If you can go up a degree or two and be comfortable, that would be my first recommendation.”

She added that it is better to do those things that require water heating, such as laundry and dishes, either early in the morning or later in the evening.

“Hot water uses a lot of energy,” she said. “Another very easy thing to do is close the blinds or the curtains in your house during the day, that keeps the sun out.”

While the provider, TVA, has plenty of energy and no shortages are expected, Phelps added that it is important to save energy where you can and when you can.

“Every little bit that everybody can do helps,” she said. “[It] makes a big difference for everybody.”

For more information on WRECC, visit their website at wrecc.com.

